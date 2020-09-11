POCATELLO — The theme for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony’s upcoming concert season, “Metamorphosis,” is apropos.
It is definitely a time of change for the symphony that’s not only temporarily transitioning to a virtual format this fall, but will also be losing its longtime executive director.
Heather Clarke, who has served in the position for 11 years, will be stepping down from her post after the symphony’s first fall performance on Sept. 18. Her successor has not yet been chosen.
“I have enjoyed immensely my time with the Idaho State-Civic Symphony with its unique blend of community, ISU students and ISU faculty musicians,” Clarke said. “In making this decision, it is definitely a bittersweet moment. However, after 11 years, I would like to explore different opportunities.”
Clarke says she will be taking the position of CFO with LIFE: Center for Independent Living in Pocatello.
“My hope is to bring a bit more balance into my life, no more nights, weekends and being on call 24/7,” Clarke said.
Still, she has enjoyed her time with the symphony.
Clarke says she was plucked from the cello section when Dr. Chung Park, the former music director, learned of her experience as a high-tech marketing executive who had worked for WordPerfect, Novell, Compaq and HP. He asked if she would be interested in the executive director post.
“With the lack of Idaho-based ‘high-tech' jobs in the early ’90s, I had given up following a career but was enticed by the opportunity to work with a nonprofit in a field I was unaware even existed,” Clarke said.
It turned out to be a good move for both Clarke and the symphony.
Under Clarke’s leadership — and the vision of the artistic director, the many hours of practice put in by dedicated musicians, and the commitment of the board members, she said — the organization has become both a university and community gem. The symphony’s concerts frequently sell out.
“As one of only three premier symphonies in the state of Idaho, and with our current and first female conductor in Idaho, Dr. Julie Sorensen, we have secured our status as a preeminent orchestra in the West,” Clarke said.
As the executive director, Clarke says she’s had a role in developing, managing and implementing every aspect of the organization aside from the artistic programming.
“I've had the pleasure of working with four amazingly talented conductors over the years, each with their own artistic vision. And my job was to bring the ‘behind the podium’ logistics to fruition,” she said, including marketing, patron development, fundraising, grant writing, public relations, financial management, board development, web design and concert night setup and tear down.
Clarke has also served as the chairman for small-sized orchestras for the League of American Orchestras during her tenure.
Of her many contributions, Clarke believes her ability to examine processes and make improvements to the way things are done and how people are informed has made the biggest difference to the organization.
“We evolved from a community ensemble to an orchestra that is comparable to any other orchestra around the country, all on a shoestring budget,” Clarke said. “With only 40 percent of our operations covered by ticket sales, the job of meeting the budget every year was a high priority.”
Clarke says this year has been especially challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has negatively affected the symphony’s ability to sell tickets and perform for live audiences. They’ve had to rely a lot on the generosity of the community and corporate sponsors, she said.
“I'm pleased to say, that before my departure, we've confirmed a number of our community partners who believe in and support this amazing organization,” Clarke said.
Those involved with the Idaho State-Civic Symphony say they are grateful for all of Clarke’s efforts over the years.
“I am saddened to see her go as together, we have brought some amazing concerts to the stage,” said Sorensen, the artistic director and conductor. “She has been the heartbeat of the symphony for 11 years and we will all miss her and what she contributes to the symphony. I wish her the very best of luck in her future endeavors.”
The feeling is mutual. Clarke says she is also thankful for those she’s been able to work with.
“I so appreciate the Board of Directors and their tireless volunteer hours and commitment,” Clarke said.
She’s also grateful for the “artistic directors that are in-tuned to bringing the arts and masterworks to the doorstep of our community, and for the many donors and sponsors that have been the engine to help sustain the symphony as it strives to achieve its vision of ‘Making Magic and Changing Lives in our Spectacular Home,’” she said.