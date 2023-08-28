BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair is set to return to this weekend to the fairgrounds in Blackfoot with all of the traditional fun and fare, plus a fuller-than-ever schedule of grounds entertainment and hundreds of vendors.
The more than 120-year-old fair will run from Sept. 1 to 9, beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday, and going from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Sept. 9.
The fair's theme this year is, "It's Fairtastic." The event's anticipated highlights include a performance by comedian Jim Gaffigan on Sept. 7, and shows by the band Incubus on Sept. 1 and country music singer Walker Hayes on Sept. 8. The fair will also feature the Off Axis Stunt Show in the west events area.
Eastern Idaho State Fair general manager Brandon Bird emphasized that this year's fair will offer all the things people love most about fairs, such as tried-and-true fair food, games, livestock competitions and entertainment, a petting zoo, and prizes.
"One of the great things about the fair is that it's rooted in lots of tradition. Those traditions are things that people can expect, and they're wonderful," Bird said. "There's really something for everybody. There's so much for everyone to see and do when they come to the Eastern Idaho State Fair. We're excited for the excitement there is around the fair this year from fairgoers who are excited to be here. It's the one thing at the end of the summer that everybody looks forward to."
The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will also be at the fair. The rodeo, which previously has run two nights, will run three nights this year by popular demand.
The fair has been consistently setting attendance records over the last 10 years, with about 254,000 people coming from near and far last year to enjoy it. Bird attributed the success to the fair's being "one of the best true community fairs." He said he's expecting to see just as many fairgoers this year, if not more.
"It's a country fair. It's rooted in the way that fairs have always been," Bird said. "We're really proud of the Eastern Idaho State Fair and its 121-year heritage, and everything we do is about making it last another 121 years."
For more information about the Eastern Idaho State Fair, visit funatthefair.com.
