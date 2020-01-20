An earthquake strong enough to be felt by nearby residents occurred Monday afternoon in Caribou County.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the 3.4 magnitude quake struck northwest of Soda Springs at 2:12 p.m.
The Caribou County Sheriff's Office said that no one reported any injuries or damage as a result of the quake. Multiple Caribou County residents reported via social media that they felt the temblor.
The quake came on the heels of three smaller temblors that occurred early Friday morning between Soda Springs and the Wyoming border. Those quakes were in the 2.1 to 2.4 magnitude range. There were no reports of damage or injuries from those quakes either.
Earthquakes of the magnitudes of those that occurred on Monday and Friday in Caribou County can be felt by people nearby but typically can only cause minor damage.
Caribou County is no stranger to earthquakes and in 2017 a swarm of over 250 minor earthquakes occurred in that area.