DOWNEY — A longtime Southeast Idaho resident known for serving her community and those around her will celebrate her centennial birthday this week.
Nola Fallows of Downey will turn 100 years old on Wednesday — something she feels “quite all right” about.
“I’m surprised,” Fallows said. “I never thought for one minute I would ever reach it, but here I am.”
An open house is planned in Fallows' honor at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 310 E. Center St. in Downey at 5 p.m. Saturday. Family and friends are invited to attend, but are asked not to bring gifts.
Fallows says she is looking forward to seeing people at the event.
“We’re going to have a little party here in Downey for people to come and mingle and meet and visit and have an enjoyable day,” Fallows said.
Fallows enjoys being with people and has made a lot of friends as she’s served her community over the years.
She and her late husband, Earl Fallows, moved to Downey in 1953.
Fallows got involved in the local fair that same year, helping with fair entries and, later on, 4-H. She says the fair got into her blood and she continued her service over the years. She’s set up displays, judged sewing, baking and canning competitions and worked elsewhere when needed, serving not only at the Bannock County Fair, but also others in East Idaho.
Fallows, “a friend to all and a true inspiration to our community,” according to the Bannock County Fair book, was chosen to serve as the grand marshal at the fair earlier this month.
Fallows said that was an exciting experience for her.
“I thought that was just a real honor to be a grand marshal in the county fair,” she said.
Fallows has also been active in a variety of other organizations over the years. She served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one in the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission and another at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. She also served in the Logan Utah Temple for 10 years.
In addition, Fallows has been involved in the American Legion Auxiliary. Her husband, a World War II veteran, served in the U.S. Army.
They were married on Nov. 18, 1942, just three days before his service began, Fallows said.
The couple eventually had four children — Lary, Ray, Ida and Hollie. And, today, they have 14 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Fallows has also been involved in the Downey Madrigal Choir, Daughters of Utah Pioneers and other clubs over the years.
While she can’t do as much as she used to, Fallows says she still helps out by making phone calls to let people know about meetings.
“Even at my age, I can still telephone,” she said.
Fallows says she just enjoys associating with and helping people whenever she can.
“People are a blessing to you and they are a joy in your life,” she said.
Now that she’s getting older, Fallows said she has to allow others to help her more often, which has been hard. But she’s also grateful for that assistance that allows her to continue living the life she enjoys.
“I do appreciate my friends and neighbors who do so much and do so many things for me,” Fallows said.