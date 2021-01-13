The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Franklin County of degraded air quality.
Due to a stagnant atmosphere and elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.
Air quality is currently in the moderate category and is forecast to approach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.
A weak storm system may pass through today, but high pressure is expected to build for the rest of the week. This high pressure system will cause deteriorating air quality as the pollutant levels rise. A cold front forecast to enter the area on Saturday could improve air quality for the weekend.
The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).