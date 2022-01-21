The surge of COVID-19 cases that led to Bonneville Joint School District 93 closing schools on Jan. 14 did not let up the week of Jan. 17, as the district is seeing active case numbers that are close to doubling the prior week’s unprecedented number of cases.
The District 93 board met for a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the high case rate within the district. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme recommended schools stay open next week but noted it may have to close or transition to online learning if cases continue to stay at high levels the week after.
“We’re fairly OK now but it just can’t get any worse,” Woolstenhulme said to board members “We honestly can’t keep doing what we’re doing now for very much longer but we can do it for another week."
On Friday, District 93’s COVID-19 dashboard showed a weekly average of about 260 new cases. The district’s weekly average has been above 200 since Jan. 11.
The high case rate has led to several teachers and staff being absent. The district’s Jan. 14 closure was a direct result of not having enough teachers to supervise students.
Woolstenhulme said several teachers are covering for their coworkers’ classes due to a lack of substitute teachers and, as a result, are missing planning times for their own classes.
“(Teachers) are just tired,” said board member Paul Jenkins. “I totally understand that — it's very difficult.”
Jenkins said four of five English teachers at Thunder Ridge High School were out and students whose classes were not covered by a substitute teacher met in the building’s auditorium for instruction.
The district’s call for parents to help substitute classes did get several responses, Woolstenhulme said. About 25 to 30 parents were fingerprinted as part of a background check process during the week of Jan. 17 and will be able to start filling in for classes soon, which he said will help keep schools open.
The board will meet Wednesday for a work session and revisit the district’s case levels to determine if schools should temporarily close.
“If this isn’t our high point, we’re probably going to have to look at doing online learning after next week,” Woolstenhulme said.
Cases have also spiked at Idaho Falls School District 91. Throughout the year, total reported cases between students and staff were relatively low as the district’s previous high number of cases for the year was 31 from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
From Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, District 91 recorded 241 total cases, with 177 students and 64 staff members testing positive.
Margaret Wimborne, District 91's director of Communications and Community Engagement, said the district has been able to cover staff shortages so far.
“We want to stay open and support our students and families any way that we can,” Wimborne said.
District 91 has felt the effects of substitute teacher shortages throughout the school year. Wimborne said parents who’d like to help ensure schools stay open can fill in as a substitute if they are able to.
More information about substitute teaching is available on the district’s website. District 91 is offering incentives for substitute teachers including bonuses and higher competitive wages.
Wimborne said staff are working tirelessly to keep schools open by filling in for each other. She also encouraged people to follow health guidelines and stay home if they are feeling sick.