CHUBBUCK — A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday to kick off work on renovating the former City Hall to serve as an expansion of the city's police station.
The ceremony will be held at the former City Council chambers, located at 5160 Yellowstone Ave. City staff had long shared the building with the police department until they recently moved into a new City Hall.
Police Chief Bill Guiberson said he and Mayor Kevin England will both participate in the ceremony, which will involve knocking a few holes in walls to ceremonially begin the remodel. Once work on the former City Hall side of the building is finished, the police department will move in there to allow their current quarters to be renovated. The full project should be finished within about a year, according to England.