A boxing event is set for Saturday in Lava Hot Springs starting at 6 p.m. that features boxers from Idaho and Utah.
And it will provide a portion of its income to the Portneuf Veterans Association and the American Legion in Lava Hot Springs, according to Cody De Los Reyes, a veterans outreach specialist for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
The planned nine bouts include some pro and amateur fighters, both mail and female.
Some of the fighters are younger, but mainly the boxers are from their early 20s to early 30s, he said.
The bouts will be at the Lava Hillside Suites in downtown Lava,the Rooftop Bar above, said Reyes, who owns the site.
The fights are outdoors in the hotel, which is five stories high.
So the outdoors should provide adequate separation for attendees.
He hopes for attendance of 500 to 600 people.
He says the funds will come in handy for the American Legion and Portneuf Veterans Association.
“They do a lot of great things,” he said.
For instance, the American Legion every Memorial Day does a pancake service for the group.
“And the Portneuf Veterans Association is paying for all their food for that pancake event,” he said.
It donated $300 for it.
Further, an after party is planned following the boxing matches, he said.