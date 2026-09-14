Bannock County Veteran Services has invited the community to a free dinner to promote mental health awareness in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building at 300 N. Johnson Ave., according to a news release from Bannock County.
The evening will be a comfortable, open space for anyone who wants to come together to share a meal and support each other. Three local families will share the stories of their loved ones, where they will highlight the difficulties faced by military and veteran families as well as the resilience of the community.
Veteran Services Coordinator Melissa Hartman said in the news release that Bannock County Veteran Services hosts resource fairs throughout the year, but it wanted to do something different for this event.
"We want to create a comfortable, personal setting where people can have honest conversations about mental health and break down the stigma surrounding asking for help," Hartman said in the news release.
Other community organizations such as mental health professionals and veteran service officers will be at the event to offer support, answer questions and share practical resources. The event will highlight the local "Please Just Stay" campaign.
"Human connection is so vital to our well-being," Hartman said in the news release. "This dinner is more than a gathering — it's a chance to connect with people who understand, build meaningful relationships and remind each other that no one has to go through tough times alone."
The dinner is open to anyone from veterans, active service members, their families and any other interested community member.
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