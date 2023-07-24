Weston Lloyd Ballard

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

A 40-year-old local man was arrested on July 16 after authorities say he attempted to strangle a pregnant woman and then led police on a high speed pursuit that ended in a PIT maneuver.

Weston Lloyd Ballard, of Bannock County, has been charged with attempted strangulation, driving under the influence and eluding police, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of an open container of alcohol and driving without privileges, court records show.

