POCATELLO — A homeless man whose body was found at a downtown Pocatello park on Friday morning likely died of exposure, according to the Bannock County Coroner's Office.
Temperatures in Pocatello on Friday morning plummeted to 16 degrees, the National Weather Service said. It appears that those cold conditions likely resulted in the man's death at Simplot Square in the 100 block of South Arthur Avenue, authorities said.
The man's death remains under investigation and the Coroner's Office said it hasn't ruled out that he might have died of natural causes, though at this point exposure is the likely cause.
Pocatello police responded to Simplot Square around 9 a.m. Friday after an individual at the park reported the man's death to authorities.
Police temporarily closed the park as they began their investigation, saying later that they do not believe the man's death was suspicious.
Authorities have determined the homeless man's identity but they are not releasing his name.
The Coroner's Office did say that the man was in his 50s.