Hot Weather splash Pad (generic)

 Journal File Photo

A splashpad is coming to OK Ward Park, thanks to a $400,000 donation to the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department from Idaho Central Credit Union.

The Pocatello City Council unanimously approved the city's acceptance of the ICCU donation for the splashpad during its most recent regular meeting at City Hall. 

OK Ward Park

A new splashpad is coming to OK Ward Park in Pocatello. 