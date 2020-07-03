HOWE — The Howe Peak Fire started July 2, 2020 at approximately 1 p.m., 4 miles southwest of Howe, Idaho. The fire was mapped by air the evening of July 2 at 7,300 acres. Firefighters now estimate the fire is 25% contained and are expecting full containment July 4 at 6 p.m.
Containment lines held through the night. Firefighters with the help from cooler night temperatures were able to secure the east and north sides of the fire, directing the fire away from Howe. Today firefighters will work to secure the west side of the fire with handcrews. As containment lines are achieved firefighters will begin mopping up hot spots within the fire perimeter. Expect to see smoke in the area and fire activity to pick up this afternoon as temperatures rise.
Power to Howe is off and is expected to be turned back on by 6 p.m. today. Damaged powerline poles are being replaced. Contact Rocky Mountain Power for more information