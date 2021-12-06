Walmart evacuated after shoplifter assaults employees with bear spray Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 123rf.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREELEY, Colorado (AP) — A Walmart store in Colorado was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees, police said Sunday.Officers responded to the Greeley Walmart on Sunday afternoon after receiving multiple reports about bear spray being deployed.Workers had tried to detain a male shoplifter but he allegedly assaulted them, sprayed them with the bear spray and then fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police. Story continues below video Emergency crews treated at least five people for exposure to bear spray, which can painfully irritate a person’s eyes, skin and lungs.The store was evacuated as a safety precaution and was to remain closed while the residual spray was cleaned up.Greeley is about 50 miles northeast of Denver. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shoplifter Store Spray Greeley Police Anatomy Medicine Work Employee Colorado Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesO holy ‘Fight’: Lawyer and neighbors are at odds over home’s holiday displayNixing the 's-word': Idaho to see dozens of name changes after federal directiveTwo life-flighted after head-on crash in Bingham CountyISU students, gym staff awarded for saving man in cardiac arrestBonneville County man killed in crashMissing Fort Hall man located safe and unharmedTwo local men charged with felonies for allegedly beating Pocatello womanPushback grows but so do opportunities for anti-feminist BSU professorLDS Church volunteers help local synagogue overcome facility problems in time for HanukkahInside Isiah Harwell's transition from middle school phenom to Century freshman Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Careers ISJ Carrier Ad Careers PR Carrier Ad Careers Help Wanted