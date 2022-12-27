Nathan "Doggface" Apodaca

 Photo courtesy of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg that released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges.

Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video of himself sipping cranberry juice while longboarding to Fleetwood Mac went viral in 2020, was arrested on Dec. 14 and faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.

