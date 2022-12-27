A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg that released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges.
Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video of himself sipping cranberry juice while longboarding to Fleetwood Mac went viral in 2020, was arrested on Dec. 14 and faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
An Idaho State Police trooper pulled Apodaca over in Bonneville County nine minutes shy of 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 14 for driving a red Chevrolet Silverado with expired registration, according to an affidavit of probable cause document that contained a police report from ISP.
The trooper immediately “smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the pickup” as soon as Apodaca identified himself with his Idaho driver’s license, according to the ISP report. While Apodaca was searching for his registration in the glove compartment, the trooper observed what appeared to be two packages of THC gummies, police said.
The trooper ordered Apodaca out of the vehicle and asked him about the potential marijuana products and Apodaca admitted they contained marijuana, according to the report.
The trooper searched the car, locating a third box of THC gummies between the driver’s seat and center console, said police, adding that the trooper also located a marijuana dab scraping tool with sticky residue on the tip.
Apodaca was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls.
Apodaca did not immediately return the Journal’s request for comment for this article, but he did reach out to TMZ, which first reported the news, and provided the outlet with a different story than what was included in the police report.
“During the arrest, the officers failed to read me my Miranda rights,” Apodaca told TMZ. “Initially, when officers found weed they said they were only going to write a ticket. They then found a gun and told me I was under arrest because I had a felony on my record and I wasn't allowed to possess a firearm. However, I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers. Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody. I was held in jail for several hours without bond before they told me they made a huge mistake. Then I was told I was only being held on the weed charge and could bond out.”
In response to Apodaca's statement to TMZ, Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans said, "Just like any other citizen, he has the right to contest these charges in the court of law and that is where we would ultimately find out what happened."
Court records show Apodaca posted a $600 bond later on Dec. 14 and was released from the Bonneville County Jail.
He has a pre-trial conference hearing scheduled in front of 7th District Judge Kent W. Gauchay on Jan. 26. Court records show Apodaca has retained Idaho Falls attorney Jeffery K. Ward. The Journal attempted to make contact with Ward for this article but was unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.