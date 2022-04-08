POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records.
Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Day’s home on Delano Avenue in Pocatello was searched on March 31 and his probation officer located numerous items of drug paraphernalia that tested positive for meth, police said. Day also admitted to police and his probation officer that he used meth two days prior, according to police.
Day had been charged with felony drug possession in August 2020 and pleaded guilty to that charge as part of a plea agreement he reached with Bannock County prosecutors in January.
The plea agreement involved Day pleading guilty to felony drug possession in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a persistent violator enhancement against him.
Exactly one week prior to Day’s home being searched, he was sentenced to five years of felony probation with an underlying but suspended prison term of six years, of which Day would have to serve at least three years incarcerated before being eligible for parole.
If Day is convicted of the new felony charge in connection to his home being searched, he also faces having the six-year prison sentence levied against him from the previous case.
Day appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on April 1, during which his bond was set at $15,000.
He is due back in court on April 12 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
In addition to possibly having the six-year prison sentence levied against him, Day faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if convicted of the subsequent felony drug possession charge. His prison sentence could also be extended by at least five years and up to life in prison if convicted of the persistent violator enhancement charge.
Hailey Margaret Card, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a traffic stop in Pocatello on March 28, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Around 3 p.m. on March 28 a Pocatello police officer initiated a traffic stop of a black Nissan Sentra with window tint that was too dark, police said.
A police K-9 was dispatched to the scene and positively indicated there were narcotics inside the car, which resulted in police searching the vehicle.
Police located a small baggie of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth in the passenger door, which is where Card was sitting, police said. Officers also located several pieces of tin foil with burn residue that Card admitted were used for smoking pills, police said.
Card was subsequently charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Card appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on March 29, during which her bond was set at $50,000.
She is due back in court on April 12 for a preliminary hearing.
If convicted of the felony meth possession charge, Card faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.