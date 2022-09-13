Zachary Douglas Hollowell, left, and Penny Dawn Lacy

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents face felony charges after police say they attempted to smuggle drugs into the Bannock County Jail following recent arrests for unrelated incidents.

Zachary Douglas Hollowell, 38, of Pocatello, has been charged with introducing major contraband into a correctional facility and destruction of evidence, both felonies.