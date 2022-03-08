POCATELLO — A 32-year-old Pocatello man faces up to 10 years in prison after police say he threatened two employees of a local bar with what they believed to be a semi-automatic handgun.
Matthew James Carrizoza was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and arrested on Monday following an incident that began to unfold around 6:45 p.m. at the Clydesdale Bar on North Fifth Avenue, according to Pocatello police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
An employee of the bar contacted Pocatello police to report that a man, later identified as Carrizoza, had pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at him and another bar employee, police said.
The police interviewed the two bar employees upon arrival and learned that Carrizoza entered the bar around 5:30 p.m. and said that “everything in his life had gone wrong today,” according to police.
Carrizoza ordered some food and then became upset that it was not prepared to his liking, said police, adding that he then left the bar without paying his entire bar tab. When Carrizoza departed the bar, however, he left his cellphone sitting on the table, police said.
Carrizoza came back to the bar a short while later to retrieve his cellphone, which bar staff had placed behind the bartop, police said.
When the bar staff refused to give the phone to Carrizoza until he paid his bill in full, he pulled out what the bar staff described as a “multicolored semi-automatic handgun” and pointed at two bar employees, police said.
Both employees said they were in fear for their lives and proceeded to give Carrizoza his phone back, at which point he left the bar in a blue Chevrolet car, of which one bar employee provided the officers with the first three digits of his license plate number, according to police reports.
A different Pocatello police officer located Carrizoza in the blue Chevrolet on U.S. Highway 91 between Inkom and Pocatello a short while later, police said.
Carrizoza, when contacted by the officer, spontaneously said he “just wanted his phone back,” and that “it wasn’t even real,” when referring to the gun displayed in the bar, police said.
Pocatello police said the gun that was used during the incident was a Sig Sauer M17 BB gun designed to look like an actual firearm aside from an orange tip on the end of the barrel. However, the orange tip on the end of the barrel of the gun used during this incident was removed, police added.
This is the second instance in less than a week that a Pocatello man faces felony charges for using a BB gun to threaten other individuals.
BB gun-wielding 18-year-old James Edward Hill was charged with felony aggravated assault last week after police say he left a local woman in fear for her life in a north Pocatello parking lot on March 2.
Carrizoza was subsequently arrested during the traffic stop on the two felony counts of aggravated assault and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $30,000.
Carrizoza is due back in court on March 15 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial,
In addition to facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted of both felony charges against him, Carrizoza faces up to $100,000 in fines.