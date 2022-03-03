POCATELLO — A BB gun-wielding 18-year-old local man has been charged with felony aggravated assault after leaving a woman in fear for her life in a north Pocatello parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.
Pocatello police arrested James Edward Hill, of Pocatello, on the felony aggravated assault charge shortly after being dispatched to to the parking lot of Old Navy on the 1700 block of Hurley Drive around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
The individual that reported the incident described the suspect as a man with red hair wearing a gray T-shirt and green hat, but police could not immediately find a person matching that description, police said.
While one officer obtained video footage of the incident from a nearby credit union’s security cameras that depicted the described suspect another officer informed officers over the radio that he may have located the man in the area of McKinley Avenue and Z Street, police said.
Upon making contact with the man, who was later identified as Hill, and another man who was with Hill, officers observed what appeared to be the handle of a firearm sticking out the pocket of Hill’s right pant leg, according to police reports.
Hill was ordered to lie down on his stomach so the officers could safely detain and disarm him, said police, adding that once the firearm was removed from Hill’s pocket police realized it was a compressed carbon dioxide powered BB gun. Officers also located another BB gun on the man that was with Hill, police said.
Hill said he had just purchased the guns from the nearby Big 5 Sporting Goods store, adding that he did pull the gun out and fire it on the south side of Old Navy, police said. Hill denied brandishing the firearm toward any person and said there were no BBs inside the gun when he fired it, according to police reports.
Police also interviewed the woman who said she was sitting in her vehicle that was parked in front of Big 5 Sporting Goods when Hill started walking around the vehicle and then approached her driver’s side door, police said. The woman shook her head at Hill and told him, “No,” before driving over to the parking lot of Old Navy, according to police.
Hill then followed the woman, stood in front of her car and removed the gun from his pocket, police said.
“Hill never pointed the gun at the victim or outright said anything threatening, but the victim states she was afraid for her life as Hill was standing and petting the gun while staring at her,” Pocatello police wrote in the incident report.
Hill was subsequently arrested, charged with felony aggravated assault and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Hill is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Thursday in front of 6th District Judge Lynn Brower, during which a bond amount will be set.
Hill was also charged on Feb. 15 with felony malicious injury to property for allegedly damaging a vehicle with the hilt of a knife he had just previously brandished while demanding money from the owners of a car dealership.
The incident involving the knife unfolded around 11:15 on Dec. 21 when officers were dispatched to the area of the 2000 block of Garrett Way for the report of a physical disturbance.
Police made contact with the owner of a car dealership at that location, who explained Hill was upset after realizing his parents had recently sold a vehicle he was driving that was registered to them, police said.
The owners of the car dealership had informed Hill that he was only receiving half of the proceeds from the car being sold because his parents paid the remaining financial obligation for the vehicle, said police, adding that’s when Hill became extremely upset and began to argue with the owners
Outside, the owners said Hill brandished a silver and blue knife with the blade extended and demanded he get all the money from the car sale, at which point the owners were in fear for their life and retreated inside the business and called the police, according to police reports.
While the owners were inside, Hill used the hilt of the knife to damage the hood of the car that was recently sold and then kicked the trunk, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage to the vehicle, police said.
Hill was subsequently cited with the felony malicious injury to property charge, of which he is set to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Thursday.
Hill is due back in court on March 10 for a preliminary hearing on both felony charges filed against him. The hearing will involve prosecutors attempting to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, Hill faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $51,000.