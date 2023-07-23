Police Lights

A case is pending in Lewis County 2nd District Court involving a 76-year-old Kamiah man who has been charged with a felony after allegedly striking another man who was displaying an “F-Biden” flag on his pickup truck.

Chad R. Erickson has been charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon during an altercation April 17 with David Bowers. Erickson’s arraignment in Nezperce on Tuesday was postponed because Judge Adam H. Green was not available. A clerk at the Lewis County district court office said the arraignment has not yet been rescheduled.

Old Crow

Yep, democrats are the true fascists, from forced

Vaccines to telling you what flag you can fly. They

Really need to move to a blue state......better for

Me, better for you, better for the country.

