A dog is pictured at the Jerome Animal Shelter.
JEROME — A 13-year-old boy was charged with multiple felonies after breaking into the animal shelter here on July 10 and poisoning dogs, police say.
About seven dogs in the Jerome Animal Shelter became ill after ingesting what appeared to be rat poison, Jerome police Capt. Anthony Gratzer said.
The boy later contacted police to tell them what he had done.
Members of the animal shelter staff, police officers, volunteers, and employees of Sawtooth Veterinary Clinic sprang into action after the incident, and all the dogs were saved.
The dogs were given a substance to induce vomiting so the poison wouldn’t go through the canines’ digestive systems.
The shelter was closed July 11, but on Thursday the shelter was open and about 15 dogs in the shelter were barking and looking healthy, although they are on treatment plans, Gratzer said.
The boy was charged with felony burglary, felony malicious injury to property, felony poisoning animals, felony grand theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
In addition to being suspected of poisoning the dogs, the boy damaged the inside of the shelter, Gratzer said.
Jeffery Dahmer in the making..........sick little bast-ard.
(1) comment
