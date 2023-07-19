Dog

A dog is pictured at the Jerome Animal Shelter.

 ERIC GOODELL/TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A 13-year-old boy was charged with multiple felonies after breaking into the animal shelter here on July 10 and poisoning dogs, police say.

About seven dogs in the Jerome Animal Shelter became ill after ingesting what appeared to be rat poison, Jerome police Capt. Anthony Gratzer said.

Tags

(1) comment

Old Crow

Jeffery Dahmer in the making..........sick little bast-ard.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.