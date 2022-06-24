IDAHO FALLS — Westley Hightower, 19, was sentenced to prison Friday as his adoptive mother, Larry Powell's widow, Carol Powell, cried from the opposite side of the courtroom. She cried for her husband who had been murdered and her son who had murdered him.
Hightower pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Larry Powell last July and was sentenced Friday after a long-awaited court date.
Judge Dane Watkins Jr. gave a fixed sentence of 27 years, an indeterminate sentence of 40 years and a unified sentence of up to 67 years in prison. "The very last stages of life," Watkins said.
"His adversary was sitting right behind him with a gun; disguised as a family member who cared about him," Nicole McDonald, daughter of the victim, said during the sentencing hearing.
"Time and time again we have geared up mentally and emotionally for a court event only to have it delayed, we have had so many delays that we have lost count, it is a roller coaster from hell that I cannot adequately explain," McDonald said.
Two victim statements were given in the hearing, one from Powell's daughter, McDonald, and the second by his widowed wife, Carol Powell.
"I wish to advocate for the maximum possible sentence for the defendant," McDonald said.
"Most everything good in Westley's life was because of the two parents raising him. Westley could have chosen a life where he continued to be taken care of and supported in this way," McDonald said. "He could have chosen to be a good person. It didn't have to be this way."
Carol Powell struggled to get to the front of the courtroom, and while trying to give her statement was not able to speak for herself. She was unable to stop crying long enough to read her victim statement.
"I plead with the courts with a heavy heart and sorrow to please do not allow my son Westley to hurt or destroy another human being again," Carol Powell said through Laurie Yearsley, as Yearsley read the victim statement. "No one should have this happen to them."
Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Alayne Bean spoke of the "somewhat sympathetic" and mitigating factors and circumstances of Hightower, she reminded the court that they should keep first and foremost in mind who the victim in this case is.
Defense attorney Rocky Wixom pleaded with the court to "weight out my client's circumstances and his age."
Wixom painted a picture of the courtroom wherein the victim's side of the courtroom was full of those that loved and supported the victim. He then referred to Hightower's side of the courtroom.
"Mr. Powell appropriately has a number of amazing family that love him and care about him, mourn him and are here for him," Wixom said. "I don't know of one person who is here for Mr. Hightower. His biological mother is not here. His biological father is not here. He does not have anyone here. His actions have left him virtually alone. He is all by himself."