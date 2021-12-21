SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder and cannibalism.
The Bonner County prosecutor filed an amended complaint last week adding the cannibalism charge against 39-year-old James David Russell of Oldtown, the Bonner County Daily Bee reported.
Russell was arrested Sept. 10 in connection with the death of David Flaget, whose body was found that day in his truck. Authorities said pieces of Flaget’s body were found in Russell’s residence.
Russell in October was found unfit to stand trial and ordered into the Idaho Security Medical Program. A review hearing is planned for Dec. 28.
“When dealing with death and carnage it’s a shock to our conscience,” Bonner County Detective Phillip Stella said.
Stella said Flaget had several conflicts with Russell, and that Flaget’s family considered Russell a danger to himself and others.
The Bonner County Public Defender’s Office is representing Russell. The office didn’t return a call from The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Authorities said some of the pieces of Flaget’s body found in Russell’s home had a “thermal artifact.” Authorities said that meant heat had been applied to only portions of Flaget’s remains, and not the entire body.
Authorities said some of Flaget’s remains have yet to be found.