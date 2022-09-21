Andrew Ray Young

Andrew Ray Young

 Bingham County Jail photo

Andrew Ray Young, 35, of Blackfoot was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity and producing and receiving child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, the investigation began in December 2020, after an individual reported finding sexually explicit Snapchat messages between a 14-year-old child and Young. A detective with the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Young’s home and electronic devices. A search of Young’s phone found that Young was having sexual conversations with the child for over eight months. During that time, he had the child produce numerous sexually explicit images and videos. This included 38 files recovered from Young’s phone. The child testified at trial that the Defendant met her online. Through a process of grooming, he convinced her to produce the images and videos.