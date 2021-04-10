The community is invited to participate in a Zoom Live event aimed at increasing dialogue between theists and nontheists this week.
Idaho State University’s P.E.A.C.E. (People Empowered by Acceptance, Conversation, and Education), Diversity Resource Center and Cultural Events Committee will present “Faitheist: Building Bridges Between Believers, Nonbelievers and Everyone in Between” at 5:30 p.m. MT on Wednesday. The event is open to everyone, but those who would like to participate should register online at https://qrco.de/faitheist before it starts.
Organizers say those who register can watch the event live or, if they can’t make it at that time, watch a recording later on. Links will be provided as part of the registration process.
The event will feature Chris Stedman, author of two books: “Faitheist: How an Atheist Found Common Ground with the Religious” and “IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, and Belonging in Our Digital Lives.”
Stedman, a Minneapolis resident, has been both religious and nonreligious at different times in his life, and he believes there is an immense value to be gained when people on both sides of that divide engage. Stedman says those who do will not only learn more about others, but also themselves.
“In this presentation and discussion, professor, author, and activist Chris Stedman will share his story—including how studying religion at a Lutheran college helped him understand his identity as an atheist—and help participants explore what theists and nontheists can gain from being in dialogue, how we can come to better understand one another, and how we can work together to improve the world we all share,” according to a news release.
Stedman was the founding director of the Yale Humanist Community and was a fellow at Yale University. In addition, he served as a humanist chaplain at Harvard University, according to the news release. He currently teaches in the Department of Religion and Philosophy at Augsburg University.
“I love speaking at colleges and universities,” Stedman said, adding that he’s excited to share this experiences with ISU and the surrounding community.
He anticipates the event will be more of a conversation than a lecture, and he encourages everyone who is interested to participate.
“The more voices (we have) in the conversation, the more we’ll all learn,” Stedman said.
For more information about Stedman, people can visit https://chrisstedmanwriter.com.