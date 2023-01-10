At this time of year, I especially appreciate the warmth and kindness extended to me by amazing individuals at local businesses throughout the year and wanted to recognize a few of them here. The staff at the Idaho Eye Institute consistently go out of their way to make me feel like I truly matter. The ladies at the front office are so friendly, and the nurses and doctors take the time to get to know me on a personal level. Michelle at Henry’s is, hands down, the best hairstylist and conversationalist around! The happy baristas and owners of Gate City Coffee on Center not only create the most delicious lattes in town, but they go out of their way to make sure that my order is perfect every visit! Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t include the best dentist in town, Dr. Eron Evans, in this list. For years, his receptionists and hygienists have treated me like an old friend. I always leave Dr. Evans’ office with a smile on my face (not to mention minty-fresh breath!).
You can’t put a price on great service these days, and it’s rare to get that personal, “you matter” tough anymore. I am so grateful that the wonderful people at the Idaho Eye Institute, Henry’s Hair Design, Gate City Coffee, and Dr. Evans’ dental office recognize a basic human need: being valued as individuals.
