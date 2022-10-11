Please join me in voting NO on SJR 102. The last thing Idahoans need is legislators empowered to call themselves into session and waste our tax dollars. Stupid ideas such as this remind of the wise words of my dearly departed mother. Every year, out of exasperation, she said, "The Idaho Legislature should really go back to meeting only every other year because when they are in session they only do harm."

Barry Maheras,

