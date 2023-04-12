An angler fishes for bass on the Snake River ISJ

An angler fishes for bass on the Snake River.

 Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game

The U.S. Geological Survey announced it will soon begin measuring groundwater levels across southern Idaho, according to a Monday press release.

Survey employees working with the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Bureau of Reclamation will measure groundwater levels in more than 1,400 private and public wells in the eastern Snake River Plain between April 3-14.

