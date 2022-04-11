Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 2:56 P.M. on US Highway 93 at mile marker 36 in Twin Falls County.
The driver of a Freightliner semi-truck pulling a semi-trailer was traveling south on US93 when he stopped due to crashes ahead.
The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu, traveling too fast for conditions, struck the semi-trailer from the rear. The impact caused a chain reaction involving four other vehicles: a 2010 Volvo passenger car, a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am, a 2020 Volvo semi-truck pulling a semi-trailer, and a 2012 GMC Sierra.
The Freightliner was occupied by a 79-year-old man from Enumclaw, WA. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The Malibu was occupied by a 42-year-old woman from Wells, NV. She was wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to a nearby hospital by a county deputy.
The Volvo passenger car was occupied by a 31-year-old woman from Twin Falls. She was wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to a nearby hospital by air ambulance.
The Pontiac was occupied by a 59-year-old driver, a 72-year-old-female passenger, a 77-year-old male passenger, and a fourth passenger. All were from Jackpot, NV. All were taken to a nearby hospital by a ground ambulance.
The Volvo semi-truck was occupied by a 32-year-old man from Sacramento, CA. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The GMC was occupied by a 34-year-old man from Twin Falls. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Traffic on US93 was blocked in both directions for approximately six hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Filer Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Life Flight Network.