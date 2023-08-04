MERIDIAN — Idaho State Police are investigating a school bus crash on State Highway 55 near milepost 84.
At about 3 p.m. this afternoon, troopers responded to State Highway 55 near milepost 84 on the report of a school bus rollover crash with about 30 occupants onboard.
Arriving troopers located the bus and assessed numerous injured were being treated by emergency medical services.
Of the 11 injured, seven were deemed critical and 4 non-critical and all children on the bus were transported by air or ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution.
The bus involved was a YMCA summer camp program bus from the Treasure Valley YMCA and was carrying children between 13 and 18 years old. This was one of four busses in the summer camp program.
The additional three busses were not involved in the incident. YMCA and law enforcement officials are working to notify the involved families.
At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash and ISP is investigating.
SH55 is currently closed due to the collision. Drivers should find alternative routes around the area.
Gem County Fire and EMS, Eagle Fire, Acute Rescue and Transport, Boise County Sheriff's Office, and Ada County Sheriff's Office all assisted with the incident.
