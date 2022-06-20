FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Ron White will be performing Live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller.
His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. All 4 of his comedy albums charted No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys, and since 2004 has been one of the top three grossing standup comedians on tour in America.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special access code.
All other Ron White show tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com as well as our most recent media releases.
Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is home to an 85 thousand square foot gaming operation, 156 hotel rooms, the largest ballroom in the region at 15 thousand square feet, full-service Cedar Spa, six food and beverage outlets and High Stakes Bingo Hall.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes owns and operates three gaming properties including the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, Sage Hill Casino and Travel Center and Bannock Peak Casino and Truck Stop. The Economic Growth Plan continues to evolve for the health and benefit of the Tribal membership and the Eastern Idaho Region.