My address places me at the Rail Yard Apartments. My wife and I have been here going on a year now. We had never been here before renting the place. We arrived here from out of state. We are old, in our seventies, and when I asked about the train noise, I was told only one train a day. Not so! We did not know this until we moved here. The trains here are unbelievably annoying. The horn blows out of compliance from what I learned, the last time I had to live around trains. But a new sound that we here now, is the screeching, and I guess it is the braking of the train.
I read an interesting article on Newsmax, online, and this is a brief of that article:
It's more than just an annoyance: Long-term exposure to traffic and train noise may increase the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, Danish researchers report.
Prior studies have linked transportation noise to coronary heart disease, obesity and diabetes, said study author Manuella Lech Cantuaria, assistant professor at The Maersk McKinney Moller Institute, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark, and colleagues.
The study authors reported that road and railway noise were linked with a 27% higher risk of Alzheimer's disease. Only road noise, however, was tied with an increased risk of vascular dementia.
The researchers said these associations might owe to the release of stress hormones and sleep disturbance, leading to coronary artery disease, and changes in the immune system and inflammation, which are seen at the start of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
END OF ARTICLE
That makes sense to me. Does it to you? In our seventies, I have to wonder if listening to these trains, having my sleep disturbed, will we slowly lose our mind?