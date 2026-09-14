BOISE — The Idaho Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has appointed Tony Lima, APR, vice president of public relations and SEO at Melaleuca, as its president.
Lima is the ﬁrst president of the chapter from Eastern Idaho, underscoring PRSA Idaho’s commitment to serving communicators throughout the state. He will focus his term on expanding PRSA Idaho’s statewide presence through in-person and virtual programs, networking and professional development.
Lima brings more than 25 years of PR experience to the board, having led Melaleuca's PR, philanthropic and community initiatives for 15 years. Previously, he worked at PR and advertising agencies in New York City, Florida and Salt Lake City. His clients have included ADP, Deloitte & Touche, Walmart, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the law ﬁrm of Foley & Lardner, and Subway. Lima earned his accreditation in public relations, a professional certiﬁcation that serves as the gold standard for strategic expertise and ethical practice.
“This is a pivotal time for communicators, and PRSA Idaho has real momentum,” Lima said. “Our profession is changing rapidly, creating enormous opportunities for people who are willing to learn, adapt and lead. I want PRSA Idaho to be the place where communicators across Idaho come together, build meaningful relationships, sharpen their skills and help shape what comes next.”
A community for communicators
During the last two years, Lima has served as PRSA Idaho’s Eastern Idaho co-chair, where he has led regular PRSA Idaho programs that average 40 attendees.
He has been an active PRSA member throughout his career and has served in leadership roles with chapters in Utah and North Florida, including as president of both chapters.
Preparing communicators for what’s next
A major focus during Lima’s term will be helping communicators stay ahead of changes in the industry, including search engine optimization and emerging practices, such as generative engine optimization and AI visibility.
His priorities also include ethics and advocacy, membership growth, outreach to senior professionals and students, and greater awareness of the accreditation in public relations certiﬁcation.
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