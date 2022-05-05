POCATELLO — Two Pocatello police officers are recovering from gunshot wounds from an AR-15 rifle after police say a local man opened fire on them during an incident early Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood near City Hall.
The alleged shooter, Todd V. Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun during the incident, authorities said. Both officers and Brewer are currently being treated at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, authorities said.
Police at the scene of the shooting made the decision to immediately transport the seriously wounded officers via police patrol vehicles to PMC rather than waiting for ambulances to arrive and the move might have saved the officers' lives. The wounded suspect was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to the hospital.
Police said the wounded officers are in stable condition at PMC and are expected to survive. The suspect is also expected to survive.
The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. when several Pocatello police officers arrived at a residence in the 900 block of East Bridger Street in response to a disturbance, police said.
"Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a male subject fired upon them, and officers returned fire," Pocatello police said in an early Thursday morning press release.
Two of the officers and the suspect were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, police said.
The names of the wounded officers have not yet been released.
"Please pray for everyone who was injured," Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said.
East Bridger Street between North Eighth and North Ninth avenues is currently shut down because of the incident and the public should avoid the area until further notice.
Tamara Code, a neighbor who lives on the corner across the street from where the incident occurred told the Idaho State Journal late Thursday morning that she slept through the entire shooting.
“I’m amazed that I slept through it all, but it was definitely scary to wake up to something like this," Code said. "There were a lot of bright lights and the police were looking everywhere, like they were on their hands and knees in the grass searching. I was like, ‘What the hell's going on?’ I mean, I just really wanted to know why there were so many police around my house."
Code said police officers searched the exterior of her home for any bullet holes from stray shots , though none were immediately located. In spite of the unnerving incident, Code says she still feels safe living where she does.
"I’ve lived in this house for about a year and I’ve never seen anything like this happen," she said. "I think it was just a one-time thing, so I still feel completely safe here. I've never had any problems.”
The shooting occurred in a neighborhood near City Hall, the U.S. Courthouse and Holy Spirit Catholic School.
"This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Pocatello police said.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the officer-involved shooting with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office serving as the lead agency, police said.
Schei is expected to host a press conference about the shooting incident at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and Pocatello police are expected to remain at the crime scene investigating the incident throughout most of the day, police said.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters in blue and the amazing dispatchers who worked this incident," the Pocatello Fire Department said via Facebook late Thursday morning. "Prayers for a speedy recovery for the injured officers."