The National Weather Service is predicting a rainy rest of the week for much of East Idaho continuing into next Tuesday with scattered showers expected to bring cooler temperatures to the region amid one of its hottest summers on record.
Temperature highs in the Pocatello area haven’t dipped below 90 degrees for about a month since June 27. While a drop in heat is forecast with the rain in the coming days, local meteorologists say the dip won’t come soon enough to break Pocatello’s 30-day streak of highs in the 90s.
Pocatello hit 94 degrees on Tuesday, officially tying its all-time record set in the summer of 2018 of 30 consecutive days above 90 degrees. Pocatello is on track to break that record on Wednesday, with highs across much of the area likely to top 90 again.
It remains to be seen for how many days Pocatello will break its own high-temperature record, but the rains forecast to move through the area this week aren't anticipated to bring high temperatures down to the 80s until Friday at the earliest, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Kaiser.
The chance for rain in Pocatello, Blackfoot, Rexburg and Idaho Falls will gradually increase this week through next Tuesday, starting with a 35% to 50% chance on Wednesday and reaching up to a 60% to 70% chance of precipitation starting on Sunday.
“There’s a high chance that during this Tuesday through Tuesday period everyone in the region will see some rain at some point,” Kaiser said.
While most of the heavy rain will likely fall on East Idaho's southern and eastern mountains, Kaiser said even the valleys are forecast to get at least a bit of precipitation this week. The last time it rained greater than a tenth of an inch in Pocatello, according to Kaiser, was May 2.
The rain will be on-and-off over several days with isolated thunderstorms likely to make an appearance during the afternoons. Kaiser said he’s still not sure how widespread the storms will be, but that there will be at least isolated coverage of thunderstorms “pretty much every day.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, rain hadn’t yet fallen on East Idaho's lower elevations. National Weather Service Meteorologist Dawn Harmon said storms were building to the west over Idaho's central mountains and would continue to develop across more of Eastern Idaho through Tuesday evening.
Harmon said this has “definitely been a dry and above normal” summer when it comes to the lack of rain in the region and the accompanying record-breaking heat.
“Hopefully getting some precipitation this week, and maybe seeing some of these temperatures cool off a little bit into the weekend, will provide some relief,” she said.