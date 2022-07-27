Missing Smith children

From left is Aero Smith, 11, Boston Smith, 4, and Presley Smith, 8, who were last seen on June 26, 2021. 

 Photos courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three children last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021.

Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith, 4, were reported missing in March and last seen on June 26, 2021, after their father was awarded custody and he was unable to locate them, said Pocatello police, adding that the children are believed to be with their mother, Jessica A. Smith, 36, who is the non-custodial parent.