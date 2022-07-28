Pocatello police searching for six missing children

Top row from left: Clara Meyer, Brenton Meyer and Leah Meyer. Bottom row from left: Aero Smith, Presley Smith and Boston Smith.

 Photos courtesy of National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating six young children reported missing in two separate incidents.

The first incident involves children who were last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021.