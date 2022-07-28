POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating six young children reported missing in two separate incidents.
The first incident involves children who were last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021.
Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith, 4, were reported missing in March and last seen on June 26, 2021, after their father was awarded custody and he was unable to locate them, said Pocatello police, adding that the children are believed to be with their mother, Jessica A. Smith, 36, who is the non-custodial parent.
Aero is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds. He has red hair and gray-blue eyes.
Presley is described as being 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 50 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Boston is described as being 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Smith is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Missing children profiles for each child have been added to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, or NCMEC, database.
Smith is likely driving a 2000 silver Toyota Corolla with 8B license plates. Smith is from the Ammon area and the last address was listed in Idaho Falls, police said.
Smith has known associations in Florida and Pocatello police officers have been in contact with Florida law enforcement officials who have checked for the children at several addresses but have not located them, police said.
The second incident involves three children last seen by their Pocatello father this past June.
Clara Meyer, 8, Brenton Meyer, 5, and Leah Meyer, 2, were reported missing to Pocatello Police on June 16. Leah was last seen on June 10 while Brenton and Clara were last seen on June 12. All children were last seen in the Idaho Falls area.
The children are believed to be with their mother, Emily S. Hunt, 41, of Idaho Falls.
Clara is described as being 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Brenton is described as being 3 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Leah is described as being 3 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Hunt is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Missing children profiles for each child have been added to the NCMEC database.
Hunt is likely driving a black 2004 Lexus RX3 with Idaho 1B3596U license plates, according to Pocatello police. Hunt has known associations in North Carolina and Maine and may be in one of those states, police said.
Anyone with information about any of the missing children or the whereabouts of their mothers is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100, the 24-hour NCMEC hotline at 1-800-843-5678 or 911.
