A Pocatello native and Idaho State University student will be representing the Gem State in the prestigious Miss America competition in December.
Ayriss Paije Torres, age 21, won the Miss Idaho Competition at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on Saturday night and will go on to represent Idaho in the Miss American contest in Connecticut.
In addition to majoring in political science and pre-law at Idaho State University, Torres is a civil affairs specialist in the Army after enlisting in 2019.
She was born and raised in Pocatello, attended Highland High School and was named Miss Gate City in 2018.
Torres, an accomplished dancer, also represented the Gem State in the 2018 book titled "Dance Across the USA," which featured dancers from all 50 states.
Her parents are Melissa Wright of Pocatello and Richard Torres of St. Louis. She also has two brothers, Treyl Torres and Beckam Torres, both of whom reside in Pocatello.
Ayriss currently resides in Inkom.