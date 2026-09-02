POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello is inviting eligible local entities interested in applying for program year 2027 Community Development Block Grant funding to attend an upcoming Technical Assistance Workshop.
Eligible entities include nonprofit organizations that primarily serve low- and moderate-income residents at or below 80% of area median income through programs and services that help prevent homelessness or reduce the risk of becoming homeless. CDBG funding may also support eligible public facilities, such as public shelters, and public infrastructure projects.
The Technical Assistance Workshop will be held 2 p.m. Sept. 16 in City Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7th Ave. in Pocatello.
The workshop is the first step for organizations interested in applying for CDBG funding. City staff will review program eligibility, funding categories and requirements to help organizations determine whether their proposed project is a good fit for the program. Staff will also walk participants through the statement of intent and application process and share key dates and deadlines for the PY2027 funding cycle.
Attendance at the workshop is mandatory for organizations planning to apply for PY2027 CDBG funding. Organizations that do not attend will not be eligible to apply.
Proposed projects must align with the city’s 2027–2031 CDBG Consolidated Plan. The program also supports the city’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 Authentic & Affordable Neighborhoods vision, including efforts to increase access to suitable housing and living environments for low- and moderate-income residents. Learn more at comprehensive-plan-2040-pocatello.hub.arcgis.com/.
For more information, please contact Planning & Development Services Grants Manager Christine Howe at chowe@pocatello.gov or 208-234-6186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In