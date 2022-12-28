Ambulance
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway.

Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage.

