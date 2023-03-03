Our fundamental right to the initiative and referendum process is under attack again by the Idaho Legislature. This shouldn’t surprise anybody. Since Idahoans voted in 1912 to add to the Constitution their initiative and referendum rights, the Idaho Legislature has historically shown disdain for the process every time the voters use it successfully.

Between 1984 and 2021, for example, the Legislature made five attempts to take away the people’s rights to the initiative process or make it harder.

This column was written by Sens. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.