Every person accused of a crime in Idaho enjoys the presumption of innocence under the Constitution of the United States and the Idaho Constitution. Unless the accused admits guilt, the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the defendant is guilty of committing the crime of which he or she is accused. Still, hundreds of thousands of Americans and thousands of Idahoans are in county and city jails and are being detained prior to trial.

Pretrial detention has been defined as the detention of an accused person in a criminal case before the trial has taken place, either because of a failure to post bail, or due to denial of release by a judge. Recently, the Prison Policy Initiative reviewed “virtually all the research available online” on the subject of pretrial detention. The statistics compiled by these studies are noteworthy.

Rick Carnaroli serves as 6th District judge for the state of Idaho.

