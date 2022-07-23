Ambulance stock image
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 22, 2022, at 5:40 P.M. on US Highway 93 at 3700 N in Twin Falls County.

A 2014 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on 3700 N. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on US93. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet.