As you look back on your life, can you identify a miracle that happened in it? My life has been filled with miracles. My birth to elderly parents was a miracle. I once broadsided a car while driving my motorcycle at over 50 m.p.h. Surviving was another miracle.
That night I was heading back to town on a on a lonely desert highway, when I saw car headlights facing me, but from my side of the road. Then the headlights were gone. But suddenly my headlight illuminated a red car blocking the road. I was only about 20 feet away, momentarily hit the brakes, as a voice in my head said: “Tuck and roll!”
My legs hit the handlebars, and my body flipped forward. With incredible force I landed on the trunk of the car, in a crabwalk position. That position broke some of the force, although, in truth, I think an angel cushioned my body while I hit the car, preventing internal injuries. I smashed down onto the trunk and then slid off onto the ground, stunned.
The whole event was full of miracles. It was a miracle that the car wheel-well and tire was directly in front of my motorcycle’s point of impact. My front wheel bent back behind the engine block, and left a 6 inch deep dent in the car’s wheel-well, which absorbed some of the force. My legs absorbed most of my body slam, and my arms kept me leaning back instead of going further forward. My motorcycle’s front end was demolished, but it absorbed much of the impact. In these details and many others, all the things that had to happen to save me from death or serious injury were all put into play, and instantaneously orchestrated by God. I still marvel at all the factors that worked together so that I didn’t even get a broken bone.
The people driving the car were fine, and took me back to town. I ended up with huge bruises on the front of my upper legs, which made me hobble for a few days. But there were more miracles involved as well. During the 30 or so seconds of the accident, which happened in pitch dark, I found myself in the air above the accident, looking down and watching it in slow motion. It was as though I was floating above (not alone, but sensing a presence of angels), with a bright spotlight illuminating the scene below, as I watched my motorcycle smash into the car, my body flip, land on the back of the car, and then slide off the back of the car. I was only above looking down until I slid off the car to the rear. Then the aerial view of the event was gone and all was “normal” as the pain and shock took over.
It did leave me in awe, but also a little confused. If my body flew up above the accident so I could look down on the scene, then why would both my legs have huge bruises where I hit the handle bars going forward? If my body went forward, how could I have been above looking down on the accident? I know that both things happened, at the same time. So there were miracles of the physical preservation of my body, and spiritual miracles of being in the presence of angels and watching momentarily from above.
In Luke chapter 8, Jesus performed miracle after miracle. In 8:22-25 Jesus calmed the sea and storm so that the boat wouldn’t sink. Luke 8:25 (NJB) records what happened next: Jesus said to them, “Where is your faith?” They were awestruck and astounded and said to one another, “Who can this be, that gives orders even to winds and waves and they obey Him?” It is an awesome thing to encounter Jesus, overruling the “natural” physical laws with His supernatural intervention. This is what a miracle is. God stepping into a situation and changing the normal, predictable parameters into supernatural happenings.
Think back over your life, and ask God to highlight miracles He has done in your life. What are you facing today, where it would take a miracle to change the course of the situation? Where is your faith? Is your faith in Jesus? Is there anything beyond His capability? Why not ask God if He will intervene in that situation on your behalf? Jesus is Lord, and even the winds and waves obey Him. Ask God to open your eyes to see Him miraculously at work in your life today. He is the only true miracle worker.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.