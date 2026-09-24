POCATELLO — Idaho State University School of the Arts continues its 2026-27 season with "Peace, Love, and Cupcakes," a heartwarming musical about friendship, belonging and celebrating what makes each of us unique. The production marks the directorial debut of new ISU Theatre faculty member Hannah Dubner.
Performances are Sept. 25, 26, Oct. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 2 p.m in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The musical follows Kylie, a new student navigating the challenges of finding her place in a new school while discovering that belonging doesn't require becoming someone else. Filled with humor, music, colorful characters and heart, "Peace, Love, and Cupcakes" reminds audiences that our differences are something to celebrate.
"For me, this show really speaks to the universal desire to belong," said Dubner. "My hope is 'Peace, Love, and Cupcakes' reminds us that communities are like recipes — made up of unique ingredients that come together to make something totally new, complex and dare I say delicious. Our uniqueness and our compassion can lead to greater strength. As Kylie says in the show, 'Different can be beautiful.'"
Dubner joined the ISU Theatre faculty this fall as assistant professor of acting. A director, actor, writer and movement artist, she has created and performed work throughout the United States and Germany. Her directing credits include "Freedom to Constriction," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Pillow Talk" and her original solo work, "Painted Wolves." As an actor, she has performed roles including Hamlet in "Hamlet," Rosalind in "As You Like It," Daphna in "Bad Jews," and Maria in the Off-Broadway musical "My Big Italian Gay Wedding." She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre from Ithaca College and a Master of Fine Arts in acting from DePaul University.
Interim Theatre Department Chair Paul Yeates said Dubner has already made a tremendous impact on the department.
"We are thrilled to welcome Hannah to the ISU Theatre faculty. Her creativity, energy, and collaborative spirit have been evident from day one, and 'Peace, Love, and Cupcakes' is a wonderful introduction to her work. Audiences are in for a joyful, heartfelt production that reflects the talent and dedication of our students and creative team."
Dubner hopes audiences leave the theatre with a renewed appreciation for kindness and connection.
"I think the community should come see this show because, honestly, some of us had a hard time in middle school. Why not re-pattern it a little? Theatre gives us a chance to explore our humanity in a way that can also be fun — to remember wonder, bright colors, silliness, singing, dancing and joy."
Opening night on Friday, Sept. 25, will feature ISU Theatre's traditional Afterglow Reception immediately following the performance. Audience members are invited to enjoy complimentary cupcakes and refreshments, meet the cast, crew and artistic team, hear remarks from Dubner, and celebrate the opening of the production. A hosted bar cart will also be available with additional beverages for purchase.
Tickets are available through the ISU Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 208-282-3595, visiting isu.edu/tickets or stopping by the box office. Season Flex Passes are also available.
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