Life brings moments of joy, but it can also bring challenges that feel overwhelming. For some people, emotional pain becomes so intense that they begin to lose hope. Suicide is a heartbreaking reality that affects individuals, families, friends and entire communities, including ours here in Pocatello. Although the topic can be difficult to discuss, talking openly and compassionately about suicide is one of the most important steps we can take to prevent it. With greater understanding, early intervention and access to support, lives can be saved.
People who think about suicide often experience deep emotional distress. Mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety or substance use disorders can increase the risk, but suicide is rarely caused by one factor alone. Stressful life events — including the loss of a loved one, financial hardship, relationship difficulties, trauma, chronic illness, or feelings of loneliness and isolation — can all contribute. At the same time, strong relationships, supportive communities, and access to quality mental health care can provide hope and help people through difficult times.
One of the most important things we can do is learn to recognize the warning signs. A person may talk about feeling hopeless, trapped or like a burden to others. They may withdraw from family and friends, lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, experience significant mood changes, or increase their use of alcohol or drugs. Some people may begin giving away cherished possessions or talking about death more frequently. Any mention of wanting to die or making plans to end one's life should always be taken seriously.
If you are concerned about someone, reaching out with kindness can make a meaningful difference. Choose a quiet, private moment and space to ask how they are feeling. It is okay to ask directly, "Are you thinking about suicide?" Research has shown that asking this question does not increase the risk of suicide. Instead, it can provide relief by giving someone permission to speak honestly about what they are experiencing. Listen with patience and without judgment. Avoid trying to "fix" the problem immediately or dismissing their feelings. Instead, reassure them that they matter, that help is available and encourage them to speak with a healthcare provider, counselor or mental health professional. If you believe someone is in immediate danger, stay with them and seek emergency assistance without delay.
Living with depression: Small steps that can help
Living with depression can make everyday tasks feel overwhelming, but recovery is possible. Alongside professional treatment, these practical steps may help support emotional well-being:
— Stay connected. Reach out to trusted family members, friends or support groups, even if it's just a brief conversation.
— Take one day at a time. Focus on small, realistic goals rather than trying to solve everything at once.
— Keep a simple routine. Regular meals, healthy sleep habits and daily activities can provide stability.
— Move your body. A short walk, gentle exercise, or time outdoors can help improve mood and reduce stress.
— Practice self-compassion. Be patient with yourself. Healing takes time, and every small step forward matters.
— Limit alcohol and avoid recreational drugs. These can worsen depression and increase suicide risk.
— Talk about your feelings. Sharing your thoughts with someone you trust can reduce feelings of isolation.
— Seek professional help early. Effective treatments are available, and asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.
Suicide prevention is a shared responsibility. Families, schools, workplaces, faith communities, healthcare providers and community organizations all play an important role in creating environments where people feel safe to talk about their mental health. By reducing stigma, encouraging open conversations and checking in on those who may be struggling, we help build stronger, more caring communities.
Perhaps the most important message is this: there is hope. Many people who have experienced suicidal thoughts have gone on to recover and live meaningful, fulfilling lives with the support of loved ones and appropriate treatment. No one should have to face emotional pain alone, and no problem is too great to seek help for.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, don't wait to reach out. Contact your local emergency services, the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline at 988, speak with a trusted friend or family member or seek support from a healthcare professional. Sometimes, a single conversation can be the first step toward healing. Hope is real, help is available and every life is worth fighting for.
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