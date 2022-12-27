A cow moose pictured after being tranquilized on Tuesday by Fish and Game personnel near the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
A cow moose pictured on Pocatello's north side prior to being captured and relocated on Tuesday by Idaho Fish and Game personnel.
Police issued a warning on Tuesday about this moose roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood.
POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and then relocated a moose on Tuesday that had been roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood.
Pocatello police issued a news release about the cow moose on Tuesday morning stating that the animal was wandering around in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in north Pocatello.
Police told residents not to approach the moose under any circumstances and to keep dogs in the neighborhood on leashes.
The moose was then spotted on Tuesday afternoon by local residents at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds just north of the Churchill Downs neighborhood.
Idaho Fish and Game personnel responded and found the moose between the fairgrounds and the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The moose was tranquilized by Fish and Game around 4 p.m. just south of the wellness complex and then wandered into a nearby large pool of water formed by Tuesday's rain.
Fish and Game personnel with help from Bannock County sheriff's deputies and local citizens carried the moose from the water into a waiting Fish and Game trailer.
The animal was then transported to a remote location outside of Pocatello where it was set free, Fish and Game said.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.