POCATELLO — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down a Pocatello intersection on Sunday night.
The 9:55 p.m. wreck involving Nissan and Pontiac sedans occurred at Garrett Way and Pole Line Road. The impact of the collision sent the Pontiac crashing into a traffic light pole.
The two injured individuals were trapped in the Pontiac and had to be extricated by Pocatello firefighters using the Jaws of Life.
The intersection was shut down for over an hour because of the crash.
Authorities said both of the injured individuals were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Both are expected to survive, the Fire Department said.
The names of the accident victims have not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.