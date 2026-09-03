POCATELLO — Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho is inviting students across the state to participate in its annual Veterans Day Essay Contest. The contest encourages young writers to honor a family member who served in the U.S. armed forces and reflect on what that legacy of service means to them. Students may enter one of three grade categories:
— First through sixth grade.
— Seventh through ninth grade.
— 10th through 12th grade.
A winner will be selected in each category and receive:
— $250 for first through sixth grade.
— $500 for seventh through ninth grade.
— $750 for 10th through 12th grade.
The winners will also be invited to share excerpts from their essays at the 14th Annual Farm Bureau Salute to Idaho Veterans on Nov. 6 at Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho’s home office in Pocatello.
This year’s featured speaker will be Staff Sgt. Salvatore “Sal” Giunta, a Medal of Honor recipient and author of
“Living with Honor.” Giunta served two combat tours in Afghanistan with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team. He received the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary courage during an enemy ambush in Afghanistan’s Korengal Valley on Oct. 25, 2007, becoming the first living recipient of the nation’s highest military decoration for valor since the Vietnam War.
Event highlights
In addition to the student presentations and Giunta’s keynote address, the salute will feature:
— A traditional flag ceremony and posting of the colors.
— Branch hymn tributes performed by the Idaho Falls Brass Quintet.
— A complimentary luncheon.
— A slideshow honoring veterans.
— A commemorative challenge coin presented to veterans and active-duty service members.
— Complimentary portraits of veterans by professional photographer Deloy Stuart.
How to enter
Entry forms are available from local Farm Bureau Insurance agents or online at idahofarmbureauinsurance.com/news/annual-veterans-day-essay-contest/.
Completed entries must be received by Oct. 30.
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