Eastern Idaho State Fair grand marshals 2023

Gary Adams, left, Amy Gough, center and Barry Adams have been selected as the grand marshals for the 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair

 Photo courtesy of the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair has chosen an incredible trio as the grand marshals of its annual celebration: Barry Adams, Gary Adams and Amy Gough.

Meet the Adams (and Gough) family: determined, passionate, and deeply rooted in the Eastern Idaho State Fair community. As lifelong employees, volunteers and patrons of the fair, their dedication and love have made a huge difference for fairgoers year after year, always behind the scenes. Now, they have been chosen to represent the spirit of the fair as the grand marshals — a recognition for their contributions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.